This really is a fantastic story, and there's some work in progress as well.

When we first sat down to watch this video, we assumed it would be a really impressive share of the work behind the Tesla Model 3 Truckla conversion. And, it definitely is. You do get to see a lot of the work being done and it's very clear that they didn't just chop the back off the Model 3 and call it good. However, the video is captivating on a whole other level.

More Rich Rebuilds / Tesla Content:

rich rebuilds opens tesla repair shop Famed YouTuber Rich Rebuilds Opens Up Tesla Repair Shop: Video
this guy can fix just about any tesla even if its totaled This Guy Can Fix Just About Any Tesla, Even If It's Totaled

We found ourselves engrossed in the drama, the story, the camaraderie, and the overall chemistry between Rich and Simone. Rich Benoit is a master DIYer, and he's arguably an even better storyteller. Simone is just clearly a spectacular person in every way, not to mention hilarious. Put the two together and words can't do it justice. You just really have to watch it. Enjoy!

Video Description via Rich Rebuilds on YouTube:

How Truckla Was Built: The Worlds First Tesla Pickup Truck

Simone said she wanted a Tesla pickup truck, so she tapped me on the shoulder to come along for the wild ride. Take a peek of the journey to Truckla and an in-depth look!