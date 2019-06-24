When we first sat down to watch this video, we assumed it would be a really impressive share of the work behind the Tesla Model 3 Truckla conversion. And, it definitely is. You do get to see a lot of the work being done and it's very clear that they didn't just chop the back off the Model 3 and call it good. However, the video is captivating on a whole other level.

We found ourselves engrossed in the drama, the story, the camaraderie, and the overall chemistry between Rich and Simone. Rich Benoit is a master DIYer, and he's arguably an even better storyteller. Simone is just clearly a spectacular person in every way, not to mention hilarious. Put the two together and words can't do it justice. You just really have to watch it. Enjoy!