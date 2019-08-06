In July 2019, Tesla sold in the U.S. about 15,650 electric cars (InsideEVs’ estimation), which is a strong start to the third quarter. However, the high base of 16,775 in July 2018 (when the ramp-up phase of the Model 3 was directed towards U.S. deliveries) was out of reach. Year-over-year sales decreased by roughly 7%.

The positive is that after seven months of 2019, Tesla increased sales in the U.S. by 63% to 99,525. Mostly because of the Model 3, as both the Model S and Model X are selling worse than a year ago.

In July, Tesla had a 59% share of total plug-in electric car sales in the U.S.

In the case of the all-electric car segment, Tesla’s share was 80%!

Cumulative sales already exceed 450,000. A whopping 222,000 belong to the Model 3.

Sales during the past 12-months amounted to over 230,000.

Sales results of particular models: