Tesla maintained 80% share in the all-electric car segment and 59% share in the overall plug-in segment.
In July 2019, Tesla sold in the U.S. about 15,650 electric cars (InsideEVs’ estimation), which is a strong start to the third quarter. However, the high base of 16,775 in July 2018 (when the ramp-up phase of the Model 3 was directed towards U.S. deliveries) was out of reach. Year-over-year sales decreased by roughly 7%.
The positive is that after seven months of 2019, Tesla increased sales in the U.S. by 63% to 99,525. Mostly because of the Model 3, as both the Model S and Model X are selling worse than a year ago.
Tesla results:
- Tesla Model 3 – 13,450 (down 6%, 81,100 YTD, up 113%)
- Tesla Model X – 1,225 (down 8%, 10,225 YTD, down 6%)
- Tesla Model S – 975 (down 19%, 8,200 YTD, down 32%)
In July, Tesla had a 59% share of total plug-in electric car sales in the U.S.
In the case of the all-electric car segment, Tesla’s share was 80%!
Cumulative sales already exceed 450,000. A whopping 222,000 belong to the Model 3.
Sales during the past 12-months amounted to over 230,000.