Dear Elon,

By now I’m sure you’ve heard that a Jaguar dealer is claiming that the I-Pace can be charged at Tesla Superchargers. Anyone who has been around EVs for a minute knows that isn’t true. However click-worthy this internet fodder is, and no matter how funny it is, here’s the truth: Every non-Telsa EV driver would love to charge at your beautifully simplistic Superchargers. And, we know that won’t happen until we buy a Tesla. Dedicated chargers are one of the many things that makes Tesla so great.

So, let me propose this. Telsa is the industry standard when it comes to charging and there’s no doubt about that. What’s also remarkable to the outsiders looking in is that Telsa seems to deploy these chargers relatively quickly and, once installed, they’re reliable and that allows your customers to traverse the country with hardly a worry. Meanwhile, the rest of us are making safety stops long before we need to charge because we know that there’s enough of a risk that the next charger won’t work, will be occupied or, even worse, ICE’d.

So, why doesn’t Telsa spin up a unit to deploy CCS charging stations that are similar to your bespoke Tesla units but that don’t inconvenience your drivers?

Take me, for example. I drive a BMW i3 that’s good for 110-120 miles on the freeway at best. I don’t do long-distance driving very frequently but, when I do, I want reliable charging and I’ll pay handsomely to not be stuck looking for the nearest level 2 charger when say, an Electrify America unit fails to work. I’m not the only one who feels that way.

You don’t have to go with a large scale layout like your Superchargers. Just partner with a company that has a national presence. McDonald’s, Starbucks - I don’t care. I just want to know that every time I see (fill in your partner here) on a freeway exit, I know that I can charge, and get something to drink. Install four chargers and command a good price.

Now, you may be wondering why I don’t drive a Tesla if I’m pining this way over your chargers. It’s a matter of need for me. I genuinely need a very small car, so please address this matter as well and I will be the first in line screaming “Take my money!”

It’s time for us to face the fact that Tesla may be the only company that can provide reliable large-scale, distributed charging.

Help me Elon Musk. You’re my only hope.