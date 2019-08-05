The future of Tesla in China, the Gigafactory 3, is getting closer to completion
Here is the latest update from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 construction zone (as of August 3, 2019).
The awesome video, provided by Jason Yang, shows new shots of the black and white monolith, which now clearly remind us of the concept image.
As most of the work on the outside is now auxiliary to the main building, without the insights from the inside we will not be able to able to evaluate the real progress.
Within five months, Tesla should be producing and selling the Tesla Model 3 from this factory.
Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:
(Aug 03 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K
The gigafactory 3 plant area is becoming more and more complete. According to sources, today the Shanghai Mayor will inspect the progress of the tesla gigafactory 3 on site .Before the arrival of October, Gigafactory 3 made the first Tesla Model 3 is not far away.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- initial construction should be completed by the end of summer
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- an initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future