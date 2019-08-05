Here is the latest update from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 construction zone (as of August 3, 2019).

The awesome video, provided by Jason Yang, shows new shots of the black and white monolith, which now clearly remind us of the concept image.

As most of the work on the outside is now auxiliary to the main building, without the insights from the inside we will not be able to able to evaluate the real progress.

Within five months, Tesla should be producing and selling the Tesla Model 3 from this factory.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Aug 03 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K The gigafactory 3 plant area is becoming more and more complete. According to sources, today the Shanghai Mayor will inspect the progress of the tesla gigafactory 3 on site .Before the arrival of October, Gigafactory 3 made the first Tesla Model 3 is not far away.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: