An electric car for gamers? Here it is, the NIO ES6 Night Explorer Limited Edition Vehicle.
NIO has announced a cross-platform partnership with Razer, which is a lifestyle brand for gamers.
On August 2, the two unveiled their first joint project, the ES6 Night Explorer Limited Edition Vehicle, which is based on on the NIO ES6 Performance Edition (same specs).
Only 88 of those will be made (sales started at the launch) for a couple grand more than the top of the line ES6 - 487,800 yuan (or about $67,400).
"The NIO ES6 inherits the design language of the NIO family of vehicles, with a stylish, sporty exterior and luxurious, high-tech interior. The NIO ES6 Night Explorer Edition Vehicle is built on the NIO ES6 Performance Edition, equipping NIO Pilot, NOMI Mate, enhanced displays and other high-tech appointments. These familiar NIO markers are complemented by an exclusive Razer design package that includes the classic Razer logo and trim, carbon fiber decals, green calipers, a custom rear emblem and design package."
NIO has become also the official car of the Razer eSports team and the two will explore more areas of collaboration:
"The two companies will explore integrating Razer Chroma and Hue Lights and THX Spatial Audio with existing automotive technologies, bringing better quality and driving experiences to the discerning customer base of gamers through immersive ambient lighting effects and innovatively enhanced in-vehicle audio. NIO and Razer are devoted to creating a car dedicated to the influx of eSports players and enthusiasts."
NIO ES6 Performance spec:
- 70 kWh or 84 kWh battery (liquid-cooled, NCM811 cells, 170 Wh/kg)
- 510 km (317 miles) of range (NEDC) with 84 kWh battery or 430 km (267 miles) with 70 kWh battery
- dual motor all-wheel drive
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds
- system output: 400 kW (160 kW permanent magnet motor in the front and 240 kW induction motor in the rear) and 725 Nm of torque
- top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph)
- Length: 4.85 m, width: 2 m and wheelbase 2.9 m
NIO ES6 Standard spec:
- 70 kWh or 84 kWh battery (liquid-cooled, NCM811 cells, 170 Wh/kg)
- 480 km (298 miles) of range (NEDC) with 84 kWh battery or 410 km (255 miles) with 70 kWh battery
- dual motor all-wheel drive
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.6 seconds
- system output: 320 kW (two 160 kW permanent magnet motors)
- top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph)
- Length: 4.85 m, width: 2 m and wheelbase 2.9 m
The prices are (before subsidies, as of June 18, 2019):
- Standard (320 kW, 70 kWh): 358,000 yuan (≈$51,827)
- Standard (320 kW, 84 kWh): 408,000 yuan (≈$59,065)
- Performance (400 kW, 70 kWh): 398,000 yuan (≈$57,617)
- Performance (400 kW, 84 kWh): 448,000 yuan (≈$64,856)
NIO and Razer Jointly Launch the NIO ES6 Night Explorer Limited Edition Vehicle
Shanghai, China – August 2, 2019 – Today, global electric vehicle company, NIO, and the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, Razer, officially announced the beginning of a cross-platform partnership. As the first project in this partnership, the NIO ES6 Night Explorer Limited Edition Vehicle will make its debut at 2019 ChinaJoy at the Razer booth. Sales will begin today for the exclusive 88 custom units of this vehicle that fuses the outstanding performance of the NIO ES6 and the emblatic Razer color palette. During the exhibition, the NIO ES6 will also be the official car of the Razer eSports team.
In addition to the launch of the NIO ES6 Night Explorer Limited Edition Vehicle, the partnership between NIO and Razer brought eSports players even more surprises. From August 3 to August 31, players will be given the chance to win NIO ES6 test drive experience coupons, decals and other great prizes when they log into the Razer e-commerce platform. During this period, NIO users will also have the chance to win Razer eSports equipment when they invite friends to test drive a vehicle. NIO and Razer will also host a NIO X Razer eSports Night at the NIO House in Shanghai's the Mixc on August 5. PandaCute, the all female eSports team from Hong Kong, will be present to help distribute prizes during the event.
The NIO ES6 Performance Edition has a maximum output of 544 hp, acceleration of 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds and braking distance of 33.9 meters from 100-0km/h.