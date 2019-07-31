Automotive design — or any design for that matter — is highly subjective. One person could fall in love with a certain design while another is disgusted by it. Early on, many EVs were considered polarizing to many people. While this is starting to change, some EVs are still quite "different."

The Jaguar I-Pace is definitely one of today's EVs that's not very traditional. It stands out in many ways due to its unique exterior design. Is this a pro or a con? That's up to you to decide, but regardless, what would you change if you could?

When the Jaguar I-Pace first came along, the reviews were positive overall. Despite lackluster sales, reviews are still raving. However, there's clearly a love it or hate it mentality when it comes to the car's exterior design. We believe the I-Pace has a tough stance and definitely screams Jaguar, but from some angles, it's certainly interesting.

Fortunately, we have an influx of folks out there who create renderings and/or use their YouTube channels to show off computerized automotive designs. In this particular case, TheSketchMonkey reworks the Jaguar I-Pace. Specifically, he makes some changes to the electric crossover's rear design, which is the part of the car that many people have complained about.

Check out the redesigned Jaguar I-Pace and let us know what you think in the comments.

Video Description via TheSketchMonkey on YouTube: