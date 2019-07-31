According to Automobilemag, the upcoming BMW iNEXT (scheduled for 2021) will be available as the i6 in three battery/powertrain versions priced between €72,000 and €110,000 before options.

Rumors say that the battery pack capacity will be 63 kWh, 92 kWh or 103 kWh or even 115 kWh if there is a special i6S version. The expected range of 285-375 miles (459-603 km) seems to be on par with the over 600 km (372 miles) of WLTP range announced previously by BMW.

The base version will be rear-wheel drive, while all the other options all-wheel drive. The top of the line i6 will accelerate 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.8 seconds!

BMW iNEXT (i6) versions:

Heat I 63 kWh battery 459 km (285 miles) of range rear-wheel drive 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds 250 kW electric motor drag coefficient of 0.275 curb weight of less than 5,300 pounds (2,404 kg)

Heat II 92 kWh battery 563 km (350 miles) of range all-wheel drive 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds system output of 320 kW

Heat III 103 kWh battery 603 km (375 miles) of range all-wheel drive 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds system output of 400 kW (150 kW front and 250 kW rear motor)

i6S 115 kWh battery



The production of iNEXT/i6 will take place in Dingolfing, Germany.

The same article hints also at the future of the i3, which reportedly will be replaced in 2022 by "codenamed U15" based on the BMW X1. Two battery options are expected - 38 kWh and 76 kWh.

