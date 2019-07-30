Ford is gearing up for electrification in Europe with a goal to offer an electrified option (mild hybrid, full hybrid, plug-in hybrid or full battery-electric) on every new passenger vehicle nameplate.

One of the first moves is to secure charging infrastructure partners - in the UK and inIreland it will be Centrica, which will:

will provide charging installations and energy tariffs designed to provide Ford customers with an easy, one-stop charging solution

develop an approved installation service for the Ford dealership network

"Under the planned partnership, Centrica will deliver a dedicated home charging installation service and electrified vehicle tariffs from British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy that will allow Ford customers to benefit from lower energy prices for overnight charging as the new range of Ford electrified vehicles are launched. Centrica will also make its installation service available to support Ford’s dealership networks across the U.K. and Ireland."

Andy Barratt, managing director, Ford of Britain said:

“Ford is committed to delivering one of the most comprehensive line-ups of electrified vehicles for our customers, powered through the Ford home charger Wall Boxes. “With their scale, experience and access to the electric grid, our partnership with Centrica will enable us to offer a one-stop shop for our customers as they transition to an electrified vehicle, including exciting new vehicle options, wall box, installation service and electricity tariff.”

Sarwjit Sambhi, CEO of Centrica Consumer, said: