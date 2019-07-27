The latest Tesla Model S (Raven) Long Range Performance with Ludicrous Mode was recently tested by Bjørn Nyland, who after a short walkthrough, took it for a 90 km/h (56 mph) range test.

As it turns out, he was able to set a new record of 555.6 km with 4% of energy left, which should give it a total range of around 579 km (360 miles).

That's when the car is new - with an estimated 2.4 kWh of hidden usable battery buffer (total 95.2 kWh), which within 6-12 months will disappear to 92.8 kWh, according to Bjørn.

Summer range test results:

at a constant speed of 90 km/h (56 mph):

Summer range: ≈ 579 km (360 miles) close to 590 km WLTP

close to 590 km WLTP Energy consumption: 167 Wh/km (269 Wh/mi) assuming 92.8 kWh and 555 km of range when the buffer is gone

The 120 km (75 mph) test hasn't yet been conducted, but the expected outcome is around 438 km (272 miles).

By the way, the weight of the top of the line Model S Raven is 2,360 kg (5,203 lbs).