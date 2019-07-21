It's not the fastest Model S by any means, but it still flies.
More often than not, the only Tesla Model S we really see on video performing some high-speed runs is the top-of-the-line Model S P100D. Admittedly, it's hugely entertaining to watch the pace at which the P100D accelerates.
However, there are several other Model S variants that are a bit more down to earth in regards to both speed and price.
Take the Model S 75D, for example. Depending on options, this version of the Model S can be some $40,000 cheaper than the P100D, but do you sacrifice much in the way of performance? Sure, but it's still among the quickest family sedans in the world and your pocketbook is that much fuller.
Watch this video clip of the Model S 75D doing a run from 0 to 140 MPH to see why even this version of the Model S is still quite an impressive electric machine.
Video description via Electric Petrolhead on YouTube:
0-140mph in my Tesla Model S 75D at Cottesmore RAF military base in England. Goes to show how effortlessly these cars pile on speed. I'll be honest - it was fun, but I enjoyed the handling circuit much more!
We're a couple of petrolheads who now drive an Electric Car or EV as our family car. We're surprised to say how converted we are to electric cars and actually enjoy driving them too! So we have set up this channel to show that the future of being a car guy, petrolhead, gearhead, driver or whatever your term of choice, is still a good one! In many ways it's even better!
We would love to help anyone who is tempted by an EV, so please get in touch.