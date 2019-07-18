Video footage from Tesla's Sentry Mode is not always pertaining to law-breaking incidents like theft or vandalism. Some footage can actually be fun and provide a sense of pride for Tesla owners. For instance, check out the following scene captured from one of Tesla's side-repeater dashcams that showcases a couple of strangers admiring a Model 3.

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Iqtidar Ali. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.

The man and woman in this latest Sentry Mode video can be seen stopping by a Model 3 to get a closer look and inspecting different areas of the car. It looks like the couple also spotted Tesla's Sentry Mode Hal 9000 eye activated on the center touchscreen.

According to the owner of this Tesla Model 3, his car was parked at his workplace parking lot when the car recorded this particular video clip. He keeps Sentry Mode ON to record any potentially undesirable incident as evidenced in recent weeks. To his surprise, this footage actually induces smiles.

Although the video was originally posted on Reddit and received more than 7,000 upvotes — upon my request, the owner posted it on his YouTube channel — so let's take a look at what happened in this intriguing video clip...

The couple seen in this Sentry Mode clip appear to be aware of the fact that the side repeater cameras are actively recording. They're probably Tesla fans unlike the knuckleheads recently caught by Sentry Mode in Old Sacramento who were laughing after they vandalized a Model 3. But they weren't laughing for long.

The vandals had to turn themselves in to the Police Department after the video footage went viral on social media (and even local TV news). Since the incident, the frequency of Tesla vandalism cases surfacing online appears to have dropped. In turn, as more and more awareness about this feature spreads, only hardcore criminals will attempt to take on Tesla's Sentry Mode.

So if you're an aspiring criminal, the key takeaway here is: "Don't mess with a Tesla", enjoy your life, and let others drive their dream cars, especially if they're environmentally-friendly EVs.

Written by: Iqtidar Ali. An earlier version of this article was originally published on X Auto.