According to Adamas Intelligence's previews of a paid “EV Battery Lithium Monthly” report, the global deployment of xEV (BEV/PHEV/HEV) batteries increased in May by 47% year-over-year. The teaser of the report this time didn't contain certain GWh estimation.

The xEV vehicle sales increased by 12%, which means that the bulk of growth comes from an increase of average battery pack capacity by 33% per vehicle. Hybrids significantly distort the statistics though.

"Firstly, global sales of passenger HEVs, PHEVs and BEVs collectively increased by 12% in May 2019 versus May 2018, translating to an increase in deployment of li-ion batteries. Secondly, sales of high-capacity BEVs, such as the Tesla Model 3, BYD Yuan and Nissan Leaf PLUS/e+, made up a greater share of total passenger EV sales this year than they did last year, boosting the sales-weighted-average battery capacity of all EVs sold by 33% over the same period, translating to greater use of LCE per vehicle."

Interesting is also the progress of particular chemistries in May:

"In total, 47% of LCE deployed globally in passenger EV batteries in May 2019 went into NCM 523 cells (primarily in the form of lithium carbonate), up from 43% the same month the year prior. Similarly, 14% of LCE deployed globally in passenger EV batteries in May 2019 went into NCM 622 cells (primarily in the form of lithium hydroxide), up from 8% in May 2018. Moreover, 2% of all LCE deployed globally in passenger EV batteries in May 2019 went into NCM 811 cells (primarily in the form of lithium hydroxide) versus near-negligible quantities deployed the same month the year prior. In total, the collective market share of NCM 622 and NCM 811 cathodes (by capacity deployed) has doubled since May 2018, painting an increasingly bright future for lithium hydroxide and other precursors used in these chemistries."

Source: Adamas Intelligence