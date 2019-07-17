Our good friend Sean Mitchell has been on a bit of a hiatus from YouTube as of late. Following his exciting and information-packed trip to the Detroit area, he had to shift his focus to his day job in real estate, which is most successful during the summer months.

No worries, however. If you follow Mitchell on Twitter, you probably know that he's still engaged in All Things EV. In fact, he recently wrote a fascinating Op-Ed that was published on Teslarati's website, and now, he has just released a video about Tesla and its "reported" demand problem.

Does Tesla even have a demand problem? While some would say the numbers don't suggest so, others strongly disagree. Which side people are on seems to come down to their stock interests and whether or not they are pro- or anti-Tesla. However, regardless of any of the agenda-driven press or social media bantering, this is a really fair question.

As usual, Mitchell has done his homework and provides us with an objective look at Tesla demand. Clearly, the issue is not with the Model 3, but Model S and Model X sales are definitely down. Still, overall global numbers for all models as a whole were record-breaking in Q2 2019, and overall U.S. deliveries are looking good, despite the reduction in the federal EV tax credit.

In order for Tesla to meet its goal of delivering at least 360,000 vehicles in 2019, it needs to sell over 100,000 cars in each of the next two quarters. Can the Silicon Valley automaker pull it off?