British CAR Magazine surprisingly revealed expected specification and prices of the upcoming Porsche Taycan in an article that followed demo rides at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

According to the publication, there will be a few versions of the Taycan, which vary by performance, drive units, battery pack capacity (80-96 kWh) and more:

base Taycan - with 80 kWh battery and RWD (two motor choices of 322 bhp or 376 bhp) priced at low $90,000.

- with battery and (two motor choices of 322 bhp or 376 bhp) priced at low $90,000. mid-range Taycan Carerra 4S - with 96 kWh battery and AWD (power output of 429 bhp or 483 bhp), priced at high $90,000.

- with battery and (power output of 429 bhp or 483 bhp), priced at high $90,000. Taycan Turbo - with 96 kWh battery and AWD (over 600 bhp of power and 649 lb-ft of peak torque, 738 lb ft in the 10-second overboost window), priced at £120,000 ($149,000) .

- with battery and (over 600 bhp of power and 649 lb-ft of peak torque, 738 lb ft in the 10-second overboost window), priced at . Specs include:

- Up to 320 miles (515 km) of range (likely WLTP)

- two-speed transmission

- 215 bhp/221 lb-ft on the front axle, 402 bhp/406 lb-ft on the rear axle

- motors top speed of 16,000 rpm

- 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.2 seconds

- 0-124 mph (200 km/h) in less than 10 seconds

- "ten full-throttle 0-62 mph and four 0-124 mph launches without seeing a decrease in performance"

- top speed of 162 mph (261 km/h) "without battery overheating"

- curb weight of 2,095 kg

- air suspension

- regenerative braking power controlled from the steering wheel

- Up to 320 miles (515 km) of range (likely WLTP) - two-speed transmission - 215 bhp/221 lb-ft on the front axle, 402 bhp/406 lb-ft on the rear axle - motors top speed of 16,000 rpm - 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.2 seconds - 0-124 mph (200 km/h) in less than 10 seconds - "ten full-throttle 0-62 mph and four 0-124 mph launches without seeing a decrease in performance" - top speed of 162 mph (261 km/h) "without battery overheating" - curb weight of 2,095 kg - air suspension - regenerative braking power controlled from the steering wheel Taycan Turbo S - in the works, AWD with power output of 724 bhp

- in the works, with power output of 724 bhp Taycan GTS - in the work, lighter RWD version

The lithium-ion batteries will be supplied by LG Chem - 408 pouch cells arranged in 34 modules. The 96 kWh pack weight is 650 kg (1,433 lbs).

Interestingly, peak charging power will initially be 250 kW at 800 V chargers, as the 350 kW will not be ready until 2021.

Now we need to wait and see the official announcement from Porsche.

Below we gathered most of the things known or expected about the Taycan previously:

public unveiling at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2019

more than 20,000 pre-orders

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3.5 seconds ("more than a dozen 0-62mph standing starts with no fall-off in power", "at least four 0-124mph runs without degradation")

top speed of over 250 km/h (155 mph) ("It will maintain its top speed "for longer than you could drive at that speed on any public road")

range to be above 500 km (311 miles) NEDC

rumors about 90 kWh battery

over 600 PS of power

800 V system voltage

battery recharge in just 4 minutes to replenish 100 (62 miles) according to NEDC

10-80% recharge in around 20 minutes

rumors about three-phase 22 kW on-board charger (in Europe)

production target of Taycan and/or derivatives at 40,000 per year

Source: carmagazine.co.uk via Teslarati