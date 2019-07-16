The Volkswagen ID.3 electric hatchback has been spotted in public once again. This time, the ID.3 turned up in the unexpected location fo Queensland, New Zealand.

According to the tweet, the ID.3 is being tested in New Zealand by "a few German blokes" whose faces have been concealed. Judging by the dirt on one of the cars, there's been some off-the-beaten-path travel involved.

The ID.3 is Volkswagen's first real attempt at a long-range, affordable electric car. Unfortunately, it's not U.S.-bound, which is disappointing.

The ID.3 offers a range of various battery packs and covers a broad price spectrum. We assume this will be the approach for future VW I.D. models too.

Here's everything we know in regards to the ID.3:

Volkswagen ID.3 market launch:

Launching the pre-booking of ID.3 1ST on May 8 (30,000 units)

Presentation of the ID.3 at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2019

Sales of the pre-booked cars will start after the auto show (orders to be taken by dealers)

Production of the ID.3 1ST is to start as planned at the end of 2019 in Zwickau, Germany

the first vehicles are to be delivered in mid-2020

Target production is claimed to be above 100,000 annually.

The offer:

ID.3 1 ST special edition (30,000 vehicles), medium battery pack (58 kWh, 420 km / 261 miles of WLTP range), starting below €40,000 in Germany before the deduction of the subsidy, in four colors and three trim versions

ID.3 regular with big battery pack

ID.3 regular with base battery pack starting below €30,000 (target) in Germany

* Registration deposit is €1,000, but could vary in other countries (£750 in the UK).