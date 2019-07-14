Portugal is one of those markets in Europe where the Nissan LEAF remains the best-selling electric car.
Portugal's plug-in electric car market continues to grow at a rapid pace this year, which as in the case of many other countries, happens as overall car sales are declining.
In June, sales amounted to 1,263 (up 75% year-over-year) at 5% market share, not far from the record of 1,283 in March.
The first half of the year closed with 5,988 (up 58% year-over-year) at an average of 4.7% market share. Most of the sales are now BEVs (64% YTD).
Plug-in electric car sales in Portugal - June 2019
The model rank reveals the strong position of the Nissan LEAF, but the Tesla Model 3 also does great with a record surge in March (315), followed by another one in June (275).
The top three models are:
- Nissan LEAF - 125 (1,032 YTD)
- Tesla Model 3 - 275 (853 YTD)
- Renault ZOE - 145 (547 YTD)
Source: EV Sales Blog