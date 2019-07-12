Toyota is doing fine in Europe as sales during the first half of 2019 increased by 3.2% to 538,000 for the brand, although Toyota's way of electrification is plugless.

The Japanese manufacturer underlines that the majority of sales (51%) are now hybrids (275,300), which especially in the western part of the continent accounts for 60% of the brand's total sales. In the case of the Lexus brand, the average is 69% (99% in Western Europe).

As in the case of the first quarter, sales of Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid remain marginal at 1,100, which is barely over 0.2% of the overall volume.

The hydrogen fuel cell Toyota Mirai noted 167 sales during the same period, but at least the growth rate is noticeable at 67%.

To see better results we probably need to wait until new models finally materialize.

From the press release: