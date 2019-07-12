Toyota is increasing sales and market share in Europe, but with just 1,100 Prime sold in H1, it's neglecting plug-ins
Toyota is doing fine in Europe as sales during the first half of 2019 increased by 3.2% to 538,000 for the brand, although Toyota's way of electrification is plugless.
The Japanese manufacturer underlines that the majority of sales (51%) are now hybrids (275,300), which especially in the western part of the continent accounts for 60% of the brand's total sales. In the case of the Lexus brand, the average is 69% (99% in Western Europe).
As in the case of the first quarter, sales of Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid remain marginal at 1,100, which is barely over 0.2% of the overall volume.
The hydrogen fuel cell Toyota Mirai noted 167 sales during the same period, but at least the growth rate is noticeable at 67%.
To see better results we probably need to wait until new models finally materialize.
From the press release:
TME highlights in H1 2019:
- Total sales: 578,400 (+3.3% year-on-year)
- Market share: 5.3% (+0.4ppt year-on-year)
- Total hybrid sales: 303,400 (+18% year-on-year)
- Hybrid mix: West Europe: 62% - East Europe*: 23% - TTL: 52%
Toyota highlights in H1 2019:
- Toyota sales: 538,000 (+3.2% year-on-year)
- Top sellers: Yaris Range (131,000); Toyota C-HR Range (79,000); RAV4 Range (72,800)
- Top gainers: Mirai (+65%); Camry Range (+32%); RAV4 (+25%)
- Top hybrids : Toyota C-HR Hybrid (70,300); Yaris Hybrid (66,400); Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (57,700)
- Total hybrid sales: 275,300 (+18% year-on-year)
- Hybrid mix: West Europe: 60% - East Europe*: 24% - TTL: 51%
Lexus highlights in H1 2019:
- Total Lexus sales: 40,450 (+4.9% year-on-year)
- Top sellers: NX Range (11,700); UX Range (8,500); RX Range (8,400)
- Top gainers: UX range (new); ES range (+387%)
- Top hybrids: NX Hybrid (8,700); UX Hybrid (7,800); RX Hybrid (3,800);
- Total hybrid sales: 28,000 (+17% year-on-year)
- Hybrid mix: West Europe: 99% - East Europe*: 8% - TTL: 69%
Sales for H1 2019 are listed below
Table 1 – TME (1) total sales in H1 2019
TOTAL TOYOTA/LEXUS
578,388
TOYOTA
537,928
AYGO
55,693
Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid)
130,967
Yaris Hybrid
66,366
Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (including Hybrid)
69,446
Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid
57,665
Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid)
79,020
Toyota C-HR Hybrid
70,284
Corolla SDN (incl. Hybrid)
33,518
Corolla SDN Hybrid
15,219
Avensis
1,167
Prius Family
10,752
Prius
2,702
Prius+
6,950
Prius Plug-in Hybrid
1,100
Mirai
167
Camry (incl. Camry Hybrid)
23,543
Camry Hybrid
2,759
GT86
538
RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid)
72,791
RAV4 Hybrid
52,304
Highlander
669
Land Cruiser
21,193
Hilux
20,115
PROACE
15,760
Other models
2,459
LEXUS
40,450
CT 200h
3,138
IS (incl. IS Hybrid)
1,943
IS hybrid
1,839
ES (incl. ES Hybrid)
3,012
ES hybrid
1,968
GS (incl. GS Hybrid)
134
GS hybrid
33
LS (incl. LS Hybrid)
263
LS hybrid
126
NX (incl. NX Hybrid)
11,699
NX hybrid
8,685
UX (incl. UX Hybrid)
8,532
UX hybrid
7,813
RX (incl. RX Hybrid)
8,382
RX hybrid
3,780
RC (incl. RC Hybrid)
569
RC hybrid
520
LC (incl. LC Hybrid)
232
LC hybrid
104
Other models
2,546
(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan).
*East Europe includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.
Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities