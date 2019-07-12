Toyota is increasing sales and market share in Europe, but with just 1,100 Prime sold in H1, it's neglecting plug-ins

Toyota is doing fine in Europe as sales during the first half of 2019 increased by 3.2% to 538,000 for the brand, although Toyota's way of electrification is plugless.

The Japanese manufacturer underlines that the majority of sales (51%) are now hybrids (275,300), which especially in the western part of the continent accounts for 60% of the brand's total sales. In the case of the Lexus brand, the average is 69% (99% in Western Europe).

As in the case of the first quarter, sales of Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid remain marginal at 1,100, which is barely over 0.2% of the overall volume.

The hydrogen fuel cell Toyota Mirai noted 167 sales during the same period, but at least the growth rate is noticeable at 67%.

To see better results we probably need to wait until new models finally materialize.

From the press release:

TME highlights in H1 2019:

  • Total sales: 578,400 (+3.3% year-on-year)
  • Market share: 5.3% (+0.4ppt year-on-year)
  • Total hybrid sales: 303,400 (+18% year-on-year)
  • Hybrid mix: West Europe: 62% - East Europe*: 23% - TTL: 52%

Toyota highlights in H1 2019:

  • Toyota sales: 538,000 (+3.2% year-on-year)
  • Top sellers: Yaris Range (131,000); Toyota C-HR Range (79,000); RAV4 Range (72,800)
  • Top gainers: Mirai (+65%); Camry Range (+32%); RAV4 (+25%)
  • Top hybrids : Toyota C-HR Hybrid (70,300); Yaris Hybrid (66,400); Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (57,700)
  • Total hybrid sales: 275,300 (+18% year-on-year)
  • Hybrid mix: West Europe: 60% - East Europe*: 24% - TTL: 51%

Lexus highlights in H1 2019:

  • Total Lexus sales: 40,450 (+4.9% year-on-year)
  • Top sellers: NX Range (11,700); UX Range (8,500); RX Range (8,400)
  • Top gainers: UX range (new); ES range (+387%)
  • Top hybrids: NX Hybrid (8,700); UX Hybrid (7,800); RX Hybrid (3,800);
  • Total hybrid sales: 28,000 (+17% year-on-year)
  • Hybrid mix: West Europe: 99% - East Europe*: 8% - TTL: 69%

Sales for H1 2019 are listed below

(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan).

*East Europe includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.

Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities