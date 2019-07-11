Tesla Model 3 was the best selling car regardless of powertrain in June with record 2,487 new registrations

June 2019 was one of the best months for plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands. In total, some 4,543 new plug-ins were registered (up 97% year-over-year).

The market share climbed to 11% for the month and 8.9% for the year (20,047 registrations in H1). The majority of sales are BEVs as PHEVs remain de-incentivized.

The plug-in car sales results are in significant contrast to the overall car market in the country - down 11% so far this year.

More from the Netherlands

netherlands phase out bik tax incentive evs The Netherlands To Phase Out BiK Tax Incentive For EVs By 2026
solar electric lightyear one prototype Meet The Solar Electric Lightyear One Prototype Revealed Today

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – June 2019

 

The surge in June was mostly caused by volume deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 - 2,487 new registrations (6,063 YTD), which makes the Model 3 not only the top plug-in model, but also the top car of any kind for the month.

Tesla delivered more Model 3 in June than in the record-setting month of March (2,195), but wasn't yet able to beat the Jaguar I-PACE results from December 2018 (2,621). This year the I-PACE is left behind with just 111 registrations in six months (sales in late 2018 to avoid higher BiK rates translate to low sales of premium BEVs like Model S/Model X this year).

Overall, the Tesla brand captured 32% of the plug-in car segment in the country for the first half of the year!

The best of the rest are South Korean models: Hyundai Kona Electric - 370 in June and 2,364 YTD, and Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 272 in June and 1,789 YTD.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – June 2019 (Source: EV Sales Blog)

Source: EV Sales Blog