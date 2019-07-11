June 2019 was one of the best months for plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands. In total, some 4,543 new plug-ins were registered (up 97% year-over-year).

The market share climbed to 11% for the month and 8.9% for the year (20,047 registrations in H1). The majority of sales are BEVs as PHEVs remain de-incentivized.

The plug-in car sales results are in significant contrast to the overall car market in the country - down 11% so far this year.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – June 2019

The surge in June was mostly caused by volume deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 - 2,487 new registrations (6,063 YTD), which makes the Model 3 not only the top plug-in model, but also the top car of any kind for the month.

Tesla delivered more Model 3 in June than in the record-setting month of March (2,195), but wasn't yet able to beat the Jaguar I-PACE results from December 2018 (2,621). This year the I-PACE is left behind with just 111 registrations in six months (sales in late 2018 to avoid higher BiK rates translate to low sales of premium BEVs like Model S/Model X this year).

Overall, the Tesla brand captured 32% of the plug-in car segment in the country for the first half of the year!

The best of the rest are South Korean models: Hyundai Kona Electric - 370 in June and 2,364 YTD, and Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 272 in June and 1,789 YTD.

Source: EV Sales Blog