The upcoming MINI Electric is an all-electric premium city car, which will be manufacture at the Plant Oxford in the UK from November 2019. Here we gathered all the photos and videos about this new model, including a few teasers from the assembly line.

While the European market is currently booming with new small city BEVs (new Renault ZOE, Peugeot e-208, Opel Corsa-e, Honda e to name just a few upcoming cars), this particular model is one of the rare ones that is expected to come to North America at later point. Initially, the MINI Electric will be on sale only in several European countries.

One of the main drawbacks for some potential customers will be the 32.6 kWh battery and range of 200-232 km (124-144 miles) WLTP, but MINI probably didn't want to significantly re-engineer the Cooper SE to handle more batteries, take passenger/trunk compartment space or increase weight. This is why there is T-shaped battery pack. For those who are looking for a simple, premium city runabout, this car should be sufficient.

MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE) specs:

32.6 kWh (gross) and 28.9 kWh (net) battery pack (12 modules)

and battery pack (12 modules) WLTP range of 200-232 km (124-144 miles) , up to 270 km (168 miles) NEDC

, up to 270 km (168 miles) NEDC WLTP energy consumption of 15.5-18.0 kWh/100 km

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds

0-60 km/h (37 mph) in 3.9 seconds

top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph)

power output of 135 kW (184 hp) and 270 Nm of torque (electric motor borrowed from BMW i3S)

front-wheel drive

DC fast charging 0-80% in 35 minutes (at up to around 50 kW)

AC charging 0-100% in 3.5 hours using three-phase on-board charger

AC charging 0-80% in 2.5 hours using three-phase on-board charger

trunk capacity of 211 L

unladen DIN weight of 1,365 kg (some 145 kg heavier than the MINI Cooper S 3 Door with Steptronic transmission)

important equipment: heat pump

7 Photos

64 Photos

MINI Electric at Plant Oxford

'

MINI Electric B-Roll

'

MINI Electric unveiling

'

MINI Electric presentations

'

'

'