The new MINI Electric.

• Brand’s first fully electric vehicle unveiled in its 60th year. • Acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in 7.3 seconds. • Standard equipment features include new Digital Dashboard, Connected Navigation including Real Time Traffic Information (RTTI), LED headlights and taillights. • Global production at the MINI Plant in Oxford. • Monthly lease from £299* per month or from £24,400 OTR (including Plug-in Car grant) • Order books open now for March 2020 delivery.

The original Mini, designed by Sir Alec Issigonis, was born out of the Suez crisis oil shortage and the demand for affordable motoring. The first cars rolled off the line at Oxford in the summer of 1959 and so began a global success story which has spanned six decades.



As the world faces new environmental, social and economic challenges, MINI has today unveiled its first fully electric model – the MINI Electric. Production at the Oxford plant will begin in late 2019, with first deliveries in March 2020. Every inch a MINI, with performance close to the hot-hatch MINI Cooper S, it is temptingly priced and demand is expected to be strong. Order books open today at MINI retailers and on the MINI UK website.



Characteristic MINI design

The MINI Electric is based on the same body shell as the 3-Door Hatch, with a number of specific differences. An embossed MINI Electric logo appears on car’s side scuttles, as well as on the tailgate and front radiator grille



The front grille features the hallmark hexagonal shape but is closed, as the car requires less cooling. This also contributes to excellent aerodynamics, as do the enclosed undercarriage, the rear apron and the special 17-inch MINI Electric Corona Spoke 2-tone wheels, which are optional.



The charging plug is located above the right-hand rear wheel, where the petrol filler would normally be.



Boot volume can be compromised in electric cars but the MINI Electric retains the full MINI Hatch 211 litres, expanding to 731 litres when the rear backrests are folded down.



Electric drive-train

The battery pack has 12 modules of lithium-ion cells arranged in a T-shaped unit in the vehicle floor between the front seats and below the rear seats, providing a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh.



The motor is the latest, powerful version of the synchronous electric motor developed by the BMW Group and provides a maximum output of 184 HP and maximum torque of 270 Nm. As a result, the car accelerates to 62mph in just 7.3 seconds with top speed limited to 93mph.



The power electronics are shielded by a reinforced bumper carrier and the motor support frame, while the high-voltage battery is protected by a solid base plate. With an unladen DIN weight of 1,365 kilograms, the MINI Electric is only 145kgs heavier than the current MINI Cooper S 3-Door with Automatic transmission



In accordance with new EU law, the car is fitted with acoustic pedestrian protection for low speed driving, with a distinctive sound created especially for the car generated via a speaker system.



Even more dynamic

Electric drive takes the trademark MINI go-kart driving feeling to new heights, thanks to new suspension technology designed for this model. With a centre of gravity that is at least 30 millimetres lower than in the MINI Cooper S and the reduced weight over the front wheels thanks to the electric motor, close to perfect weight distribution helps the new MINI Electric achieve exceptional driving dynamics.



The MINI Electric has an innovative Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system which gives excellent traction at set-off and outstanding driving stability in brake energy recovery mode, as well as when accelerating out of tight bends.



Four driving modes

The car offers as standard four MINI Driving Modes - selected via a switch located on the right-hand side of the toggle bar. SPORT mode has more direct steering and a more rapid power delivery. The MID setting has less aggressive steering while GREEN mode features more gentle accelerator actuation. In GREEN+ mode, some comfort functions such as air conditioning are limited or deactivated to save further power and increase range.



A toggle switch to the left of the start/stop toggle provides the choice of intense or low-level power regeneration– regardless of the MINI Driving Modes to allow the driver to choose the best setting for their own style of driving. This recharges the battery when the driver lifts off the accelerator, preserving energy, and acts as a braking force.



New digital dashboard.

The new MINI Electric has a new digital dashboard with a 5.5-inch colour screen behind the steering wheel. Road speed is shown at the centre in figures with a peripheral scale band, as well as information on the charge level of the battery, the selected MINI Driving Mode, the status of the driver assistance systems and check control messages.



In addition, details of the available range, current drive power, outside temperature, time and mileage are displayed, with traffic sign detection reports and directions from the navigation system.



If the vehicle is connected to a power socket or charging station, it’s possible to read off the time, outside temperature, available range and the charge status from the new dashboard. Charge completion time is also displayed and the colour of the panel changes depending on charge status.



Charging flexibility

The MINI Electric comes with both home and public charging cables as standard, designed for AC and DC charging using Type 2 and CCS Combo 2 plugs.



Above the car socket, a charge level indicator displays orange for start of charge, pulsating yellow light for active charging and green for a fully charged battery. At a 50kW DC fast-charging station an 80 per cent charge is reached from zero in 35 minutes.



Special equipment

The new digital dashboard provides information on the current flow of energy and the range, as well as offering ways of increasing range by deactivating comfort functions or boosting energy regeneration. On the navigation map, a circle that indicates the car’s range can be shown. When the route guidance starts, it displays the fastest and shortest route and also suggests a GREEN route involving the lowest level of power consumption.



The standard Navigation includes a 6.5-inch touchscreen in the central instrument panel. This allows MINI Online and Apple CarPlay, as well as offering Real Time Traffic Updates (RTTI) which updates the navigation system automatically and displays details of battery charge status and range. In addition there is a map view which shows public charging stations in the local area and remote services allows the driver to control the charging process via a connected mobile phone.



The exterior mirror caps are finished as standard in Vigorous Grey and optionally in yellow, as is the horizontal blade on the front radiator grille. Regardless of the trim level selected, all exterior finishes can be combined with roof and exterior mirror caps in body finish (not available with the body colour White Silver metallic), or in black or white. Customers also have a choice of alloy wheels in 16 and 17 inches, including the new, model exclusive Corona Spoke alloy.



Dual zone automatic air conditioning with separate ventilation and temperature control for the driver and front passenger as standard. The heater is particularly efficient, using 75 per cent less energy than a conventional version.



Pricing and trim levels

There will the three trim levels, beginning with the standard trim, with a lease price starting at £299* and list price of £24,400 OTR, after the government plug-in car grant has been applied.



The mid-level offers a cloth/leather-look upholstery, additional exterior body colour and wheel options, as well as adding rear Park Distance Control (PDC), Rear Camera, Seat Heating, Driving Assistance Pack and Logo Projection. The mid-level style MINI Electric is available at £26,400 OTR including the grant.



For customers looking for a premium driving experience, the top level offers the following on top of the mid-level trim: front PDC, Park Assist, Harmon Kardon sound system and Head-up Display. It also adds a Panoramic Sun Roof, Matrix LED’s and provides an upgrade to the 8.8” infotainment touch screen. Wireless phone charging is also included, in addition to MINI Yours Leather Lounge upholstery, a choice of five alloy wheels and six exterior body colours. The top style MINI Electric is available at £30,400 OTR including the grant.



Orders are being taken from today, with first deliveries in March 2020. Customers wishing to book a production slot can place a £500 deposit either with a MINI retailer or online at www.mini.co.uk.



*Monthly rentals from £299 plus £4,000 initial rental for a 48 month Personal Contract Hire agreement.



Technical Information

Power Output 135,0 kW Power Output 184,0 hp Max. torque 270,0 Nm Battery Capacity gross 32,6 kWh Battery Capacity net 28,9 kWh Acceleration 0-62 MPH 7,3 sec Top Speed 93 mph WLTP Range min-max 124 - 144 miles Charging 0-80% DC 50 KW 35 minutes Charging 0-100% AC 11 KW 210 minutes Charging 0-80% AC 11 KW 150 minutes Consumption WLTP min-max gross 15,5-18,0 kWh/100km





The figures for fuel consumption, CO 2 emissions, power consumption and range are measured using the methods required according to Regulation (EC) 2007/715 as amended. The information is based on a vehicle with basic equipment in Germany; ranges take into account differences in wheel and tyre size selected as well as optional equipment and can change during configuration.



The information has already been calculated based on the new WLTP test cycle and adapted to NEDC for comparison purposes. In these vehicles, different figures than those published here may apply for the assessment of taxes and other vehicle-related duties which are (also) based on CO 2 emissions.