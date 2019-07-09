Definitely better without camouflage

While most of use saw only a heavily camouflaged Volkswagen ID.3, some are lucky enough to spot a brand new ID.3 without camo in front of their own house.

Greg Kable from Stuttgart, Germany released a few great photos of this most important modern VW:

"A lightly disguised @Volkswagen ID. 3 prototype just pulled up in front of my house in Stuttgart"

Well, the ID.3 looks great and it will be hard to stop it from being the best-selling electric hatchback in Europe and hopefully one of the best-selling compact hatchbacks overall.

Volkswagen ID.3

tesla innovator id3 early adopters VW ID.3 Exec: “Tesla Appeals To Innovators. We Want Early Adopters”
volkswagen id3 charging power battery warranty Volkswagen Reveals ID.3 Charging Power, Battery Warranty

Sadly, there is no sign we will see the ID.3 on sale in North America, which is poised to get just the crossover/SUV ID models.

 