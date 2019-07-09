While most of use saw only a heavily camouflaged Volkswagen ID.3, some are lucky enough to spot a brand new ID.3 without camo in front of their own house.

Greg Kable from Stuttgart, Germany released a few great photos of this most important modern VW:

"A lightly disguised @Volkswagen ID. 3 prototype just pulled up in front of my house in Stuttgart"

Well, the ID.3 looks great and it will be hard to stop it from being the best-selling electric hatchback in Europe and hopefully one of the best-selling compact hatchbacks overall.

Sadly, there is no sign we will see the ID.3 on sale in North America, which is poised to get just the crossover/SUV ID models.