Range anxiety already seems like pretty old fashioned stuff. However, this does not mean that there aren’t old fashioned people out there. The number of people that still are not familiar with EVs and charging infrastructure is considerable. This is why this video — produced by Jason Fenske, of the Engineering Explained YouTube channel — is such a treasure.

With his didactic ways, Jason explains all aspects of his Tesla Model 3 road trip from Idaho to Michigan very thoroughly. This is a nearly 2,000-mile route, which took the YouTuber three days to complete.

Our favorite part of the video is the one in which Jason shows how energy efficient a Tesla, or really any electric, can be. Could you imagine going 2,000 miles with one tank of gas? Well, we do not want to ruin your satisfaction in finding out this and other entertaining and enlightening aspects of Jason’s journey. Enjoy the video and share your thoughts with us below.