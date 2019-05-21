Well, here we have it. A 2019 Kia Niro EV road trip report with fast-charging details. While many new EV shoppers may not look at details such as this, we wish they understood. It's incredibly important to know how each EV performs on road trips, as well as how the DC fast-charging situation plays out.

This new Niro EV owner travels about 160 miles round trip, with a mix of highway and local road driving on the initial trip, followed by almost all highway driving on the return trip. He notes that he didn't attempt to drive the car like an EV, but rather, just drove it as he would his gas-powered car.

The trip begins with just a 69-percent charge. However, that plan was intentional since this Niro EV owner wanted to visit an EvGo charger early on. Overall, the trip was a success. Check out the video and then share your thoughts with us in the comment section.

Video Description via NiroEvJ on YouTube: