How does the Kia Niro EV fare on road trips?
Well, here we have it. A 2019 Kia Niro EV road trip report with fast-charging details. While many new EV shoppers may not look at details such as this, we wish they understood. It's incredibly important to know how each EV performs on road trips, as well as how the DC fast-charging situation plays out.
This new Niro EV owner travels about 160 miles round trip, with a mix of highway and local road driving on the initial trip, followed by almost all highway driving on the return trip. He notes that he didn't attempt to drive the car like an EV, but rather, just drove it as he would his gas-powered car.
The trip begins with just a 69-percent charge. However, that plan was intentional since this Niro EV owner wanted to visit an EvGo charger early on. Overall, the trip was a success. Check out the video and then share your thoughts with us in the comment section.
Even better, there's already a thread about this on our own InsideEVs Forum. Please visit, join the group and engage in conversation there.
Video Description via NiroEvJ on YouTube:
2019 Kia Niro EV Road Trip/DC Fast Charge
Today I take my first road trip in the 2019 Kia Niro EV. In total about 160 Miles round trip. Going was a mixture of Highway and local roads and the return was all highway. It was important for me to test this in real-world driving conditions and to not drive the car like an EV. I drove it no different than my gas car. I started at a 69% charge and purposely did not charge the night before so I could try out an EvGo charger after the first leg. Overall I was very pleased with the efficiency and comfort on the trip and am very happy knowing that this car has the range for what I need it for. It also verified to me that I could do this trip on 1 charge if needed.