While 236 Jaguar I-PACE electric crossovers sold in the U.S. last month doesn't make a big splash in the EV market as a whole, which exceed 37,000 in June, it's a lot for the Jaguar brand.

The British brand is currently experiencing tough times with a 20% sales dip to 1,892. So, the I-PACE result marks the highest share in overall volume thus far, at 12.5 %.

We are confident that the I-PACE sales can reach higher in U.S., pushing upwards toward a 15-20% market share. That would help convince Jaguar to introduce more EVs.

Jaguar I-PACE sales in U.S. - June 2019

After six months of this year, sales amounted 1,309 (1,702 since October).