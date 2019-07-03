Audi e-tron sales are noticeable in the U.S., but not yet ready for a four-digit number

In June, Audi e-tron sales in the U.S. were a little lower than in May (726 vs 856), but overall it wasn't a bad result for the second full month of availability.

Currently, the e-tron accounts for 3.7% of Audi sales (compared to 4.5% in May), which is significant as the brand balances on the growth/decline edge (in June sales decreased by 0.3% to 19,409).

Comparing the e-tron to the Tesla Model X (2,725) reveals a huge difference of around 2,000, but it will be interesting to see how the situation progresses over time.

New Audi PHEVs

new audi q7 to get plug in hybrid option soon New Audi Q7 To Get Plug-In Hybrid Option Soon
audi q5 hints phev rebound in europe Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro Hints At PHEV Rebound In Europe

Audi e-tron sales in U.S. - June 2019

 