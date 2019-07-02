Because General Motors no longer reports monthly sales reports in favor of Tesla-like quarterly reporting, InsideEVs’ monthly Chevy Bolt EV and Chevy Volt delivery numbers are estimates. Every three months, Chevrolet releases official quarterly numbers. We then compare this outcome to our own estimates and if they do not line up as we anticipated, we make adjustments as needed.

Chevrolet was in a unique situation entering the second quarter of 2019. Since April 1st, General Motors buyers have only had access to 50% of the federal EV tax credit. This dropped the available incentive for Chevy EVs from $7,500 to $3,750.

April, May and June certainly were nothing to write home about since many sales were likely pulled forward into Q4 and Q1. Still, this quarter the Chevy Bolt EV outperformed our expectations. We consider that a win, even if it did not blow away numbers from Q2 2018.

Volt sales are continuing to slow to a crawl but this is no surprise. Inventories have dropped to roughly 1,000 units for the first time in years after production of the Volt was ended several months ago.

Now that we have official numbers, Chevrolet has announced that they sold 3,965 Bolt EVs and 1,146 Volts in Q2 2019.

Based on our inventory tracking, we estimate that Chevy delivered 1,659 Bolt EVs and 333 Volts in the month of June.

Of course, it should be noted that this time last summer U.S. Bolt inventories were very low as GM focused production on global sales. They likely did so to avoid breaching the 200k tax credit threshold in Q3.

Still, the Bolt EV is holding its own in the EV marketplace. While Chevrolet has stated they do not plan to reduce the MSRP on the Bolt EV, there are some great manufacturer and dealer incentives out there. Assuming demand for the Bolt holds steady, it is on track to earn the title of the best selling (non-Tesla) BEV model for the year.