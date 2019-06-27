Hide press release Show press release

MG MOTOR UK ROLLS OUT NEW HYBRID AND EV STANDARDS ACROSS DEALER NETWORK

MG Motor UK begins implementation of an all-new set of standards specifically for hybrid and electric vehicles

Developments will include industry accredited training qualifications to equip MG staff and technicians with expert knowledge and tools to support customers

Each of MG’s 92-strong dealerships will feature a minimum of two on-site charging points

New set of standards implemented ahead of the MG ZS EV, which goes on sale in September

Orderbank for MG ZS EV is now open for customers wanting to secure their ZS EV for autumn delivery

London, 26th June 2019 – MG Motor UK has rolled out its extensive Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Standards to support its ever-expanding network of dealerships across the UK. Not only do the new standards constitute part of MG’s long-term growth plan, but they will support the forecasted increase in popularity of plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles as a whole.

Among other sections, the new standards include an overview of hybrid and electric vehicle training, as well as requirements for electric vehicle charging at dealership sites. The standards come ahead of the anticipated launch of the MG ZS EV, which goes on sale in September this year.

The MG ZS EV and the brand’s planned hybrid and electric products will use Type 2 and CCS charging connections. The ZS EV in particular can be connected to home chargers, as well as to fast or rapid chargers. Each MG dealership will have a 7kW wall-mounted charging point available in the workshop, as well as a 22kW charge point outside the showroom entrance. Customers can experience and learn more about different charging solutions and their capabilities. In doing so, MG is greatly enhancing the total ownership proposition for electric vehicles.

The standards equip MG’s existing sales staff and technicians with the knowledge to support customers in both the sales and aftersales of the business. Thanks to the introduction of a nationally-recognised Electric Vehicle Awareness training course, dealership staff and technicians are provided with an introduction to of safe working practices, as well as detail on the dangers of working with electric vehicles.

Mark Hallam, Network Development Manager at MG Motor UK, said: “When compiling these standards, we assessed customer expectations to determine exactly what information and training was required for our staff to best suit their needs. MG is looking at the total ownership experience and these new set of standards will give our customers total piece of mind that they will be fully supported by their local MG franchise dealer every step of the way. EVs often receive a lot of criticism due to a perceived lack of an adequate charging infrastructure, therefore the available information on charging points within our showrooms is particularly useful to debunk this myth and highlight their benefits. Our forward-thinking dealers are even welcoming drivers of electric cars from other brands to charge on site to support the wider uptake of these environmentally friendly vehicles.”

The introduction of the standards is crucial to the launch of the eagerly anticipated MG ZS EV, which will go on sale in September this year. MG has now opened the orderbank for customers wanting to secure their order for autumn delivery.

The new SUV is the family electric car that majors on space and practicality, and will be the most high-tech MG yet. This will include a long list of standard safety equipment including a suite of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) presented as a first for MG. New standard features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Assist featuring automatic low-speed steering, Blind Spot Detection, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Alert Control System add to the ZS EV’s compelling suite of high technology. The car is powered by a 44.5kWh water-cooled battery with rapid-charging capability that will enable it to be recharged from 0-80% in 43 minutes, while domestic charging on a 7kW unit takes six-and-a-half hours from 0-100%.