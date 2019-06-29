Car sales in Europe reached their best monthly result (1.44 million) since May 2007 at a barely noticeable growth of 0.2% year-over-year, according to JATO Dynamics.

The SUV driven market (37.2% market share and double-digit growth) is experiencing a continued expansion of electrified cars to 7.1% market share.

This past month, some 36,200 plug-ins were registered, although PHEVs are still dropping. The quickest segment of the market turns out to be all-electric cars, as the sales increase amounted to 85%!

BEVs: 22,800 (up 85% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 13,400 (down 13% year-over-year)

HEVs: 59,600 (up 35% year-over-year)

Total: 95,800 at 7.1% market share



Plug-in car sales in Europe - May 2019

The Renault ZOE (outgoing generation) scored a strong #1 in the model rank with 4,031 new registrations, followed by Tesla Model 3 (2,802), BMW i3 (2,580), Volkswagen e-Golf (1,946) and Nissan LEAF (just 1,603).

The undisputed king of the plug-in hybrid segment is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV with 3,257 registrations.

Source: JATO Dynamics