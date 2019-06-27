According to the latest news from South Korea, Hyundai Motor Group's new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) for all-electric cars is in its final stage of development.

The sign of that is that the Hyundai brand reportedly has started work on a first model - compact crossover/SUV.

The first prototype will be built this year. In total, the company is expected to assemble 50-200 pre-production cars, before launching series production in early 2021.

"Hyundai Motor has requested several auto parts companies to supply parts necessary for a prototype of its first electric car model NE (project name), sources in the automobile industry said on June 23. Hyundai plans to complete the prototype by December."

The presentation of the new model could happen within 12 months - in June 2020.

There are no official details about the car. BusinessKorea cities 450 km (280 miles) of range. For sure we could expect a better overall package on a dedicated BEV platform than on a modified ICE platform. Higher volume should also enable the car to be more affordable or at least a better value proposition.

Source: BusinessKorea