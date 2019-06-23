The Tesla driver was not involved in the wreck, but its dashcam captured it all.

As you'll see in the video, one driver enters the turn lane a bit too early, it appears. Meanwhile, the other driver merges into traffic without checking for an all clear. This all-too-common occurrence ends badly this time around.

That's why we say both drivers are a bit at fault here, though we don't know what determination was made by the police who surely arrived on the scene a bit later.

Watch this video, captured by Teslacam, which shows how two in-the-wrong drivers end up crashing. Two wrongs don't ever make a right. Though the wreck seems quite minor, the damage to the BMW actually appears quite severe.

Video description via Venumadhav Kanaparthy on YouTube: