The start of customer deliveries of the right-hand-drive Tesla Model 3 is probably the most exciting EV news in the UK these days.

Even Fully Charged's Robert Llewellyn, who is delighted by the Model 3 and intends to buy one in the near future, visited the Tesla delivery center.

"Robert managed to drop in at the Tesla delivery building in London yesterday to witness the first batch of right hand drive Tesla Model 3s to take to the UK roads."

According to the very short, special episode, Tesla could deliver some "hundred cars" on the first day.

Soon, thousands more Model 3s will be delivered in the UK and other RHD markets.