Some were waiting for the Model 3 in the UK for three years! Now, we will see how Tesla will influence the British BEV market.
As expected, Tesla started customer deliveries of the right-hand drive (RHD) Model 3 in the UK. In total, up to a three-digit number of Model 3 could be delivered this month.
The first unit reportedly went to James and Fiona (see photos below), while another one (Model 3 Performance) was received by Richard Symons (video above) after three years of waiting.
"The first members of the UK public just got their RHD @tesla Model 3. Here are James and Fiona driving out of the building with a guard of honour from cheering #Tesla staff!! SO COOL!"