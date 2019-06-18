As we've stated on numerous occasions, Tesla owners tend to be hardcore when it comes to supporting the electric automaker. In fact, since Tesla doesn't advertise, its owners play an integral role in promoting the brand and educating others. In addition, Tesla owners have helped the company in other ways in the past.

At the end of Q3 2018, Tesla owners across the U.S. chipped in to help the automaker deliver vehicles. These people were on hand to assist by educating upcoming owners about the vehicles' features. Tesla has a history of significantly ramping up delivery efforts near the end of each quarter, but prior to the second half of last year, the company had never experienced the massive surge that came with the popularity of the Model 3.

Fast-forward to the present and Tesla owners in China are following suit. As the automaker pushes to surpass its Q4 2018 record deliveries of over 90,000 vehicles, these owners are ready to play a part. According to a recent report by Teslarati, some are already assisting in delivery centers while others are providing help online.

It will be very interesting to see how this quarter pans out. Tesla's first quarter this year didn't prove as successful as many expected. However, production and deliveries have been improving each month. Based on a variety of information, we anticipate that June's numbers will be even better.

Can Tesla set a new delivery record this quarter? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.