Tesla presents at the Annual Shareholders Meeting three out of four its upcoming electric vehicles - all in a gorgeous red color:

The Model Y and Semi could enter the market in 2020. The fourth model, which is not yet unveiled, is the pickup truck called also referred to as the Cyberpunk Truck. It will be shown for the very first time this summer, according to Elon Musk.

Here are photos of the Model Y, Roadster and Semi provided by participants of the event:

Tesla 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting