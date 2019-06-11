Tune in today at 5:30 PM Eastern (2:30 PM Pacific) to watch the Tesla Annual Shareholders Meeting.
The annual shareholders meeting is always of interest and often reveals some new, juicy Tesla details.
Of course, sales are always a hot topic, though not often discussed in detail. However, this shareholders meeting is a bit different in that Model 3 sales overseas will quite likely be touched upon to some degree.
We do expect some future outlook talk to surface too and if any important news come up, we'll surely cover it here at InsideEVs.
Bloomberg lays out a few other key points to watch for. We've posted them below in condensed form.
1. SIGNED, SEALED BUT DELIVERED?: Tesla has said it expects to deliver 90,000 to 100,000 cars in the second quarter... InsideEVs estimates Tesla delivered 28,275 cars total in the U.S. in April and May, but the company also began shipping cars to Europe and China earlier this year. Can Tesla hit its target...
2. DENHOLM’s DEBUT AS CHAIR: Robyn Denholm was appointed board chair Nov. 7 as part of the company’s settlement agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
3. BIG IN CHINA: China is Tesla’s second-largest market after the U.S.?
4. KEY EXECS: At the annual meeting in 2018, Musk made a point to call other executives up on stage. A lot has changed since then in upper management.
5. BOARD SEAT SHRINKAGE: When Tesla filed its proxy on Good Friday, it contained a bombshell: directors Brad Buss, a former CFO at SolarCity Corp., and Linda Johnson Rice, CEO of Johnson Publishing Co., won’t be seeking re-election after their terms expire Tuesday and won’t be replaced. That reduces the size of the 11-member board to nine.