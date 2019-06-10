Ford Territory EV will be the first all-electric model offered by Ford in China. The compact crossover/SUV is promised to enter the market in the second half of 2019, under the Ford China 2.0 plan.

The Territory EV will be rated at 360 km (224 miles) of range (NEDC) - probably more like 250 km (155 miles) in the real world - which should be enough for an entry-level BEV.

The car was developed jointly with Jiangling Motors and seems to be a derivative of the conventional Yusheng S330 model.

Interestingly, Ford mentioned that it intends to provide the BEVs with an unlimited charging plan in major cities in China.

Equipment includes LED headlights, 10-inch LCD touch screen and aero wheels.



The Ford China 2.0 envisions 30 new Ford and Lincoln models, including more than 10 New Energy Vehicles.

The Ford Territory will be available as a plug-in hybrid, fuel-efficient gasoline engine and 48V mild hybrid too.