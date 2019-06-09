Here are few latest videos with the Tesla Model 3 in Summon Mode (the Enhanced Summon) reportedly in the new 2019.20 version.

According to what we see, it seems that the Enhanced Summon, which enables one to summon the car from one point of the parking lot to another where the driver is located, is now noticeably quicker than several months ago and a lot smoother too.

Who knows, maybe soon it will be on par with a human driver.

Tesla Enhanced Summon

'

'

Bonus: Tesla Model 3 Summon with Car Cover

'