According to Morten Grove who tracks ships and vessels containing Tesla vehicles, the first batch of right-hand-drive Tesla Model 3 is on its way to the UK, as first deliveries are expected by the end of this month.

The cars were loaded on a vessel named the Grand Mark at the Port of San Francisco and will go through Balboa, Panama to the Port of Zeebrugge, Belgium. There is no info on how many RHD models to be delivered.

Tesla Model 3 RHD

The UK Model 3 order tracker (here) shows that the number of orders quickly increased from 2,000-3,500 and now stands at over 4,500 (of course, unofficially). Some of the customers already received VIN numbers.

For comparison, the total all-electric car sales in the UK stands at roughly 9,500 YTD and 19,000 over 12-months.

Source: xautoworld.com