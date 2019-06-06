Roland van der Put, Fastned's Head of Network Technology recently shared a photo of a new ultra-fast charging station under construction.

The photo shows us how big a task it is to build a future-proof, multi-charger station, which will be ready to handle at least several 350 kW chargers simultaneously.

At first, the company needs to place concrete foundations for the chargers and then pre-wire each stand for full power, even if initially there will be just 2-4 50-175 kW chargers.

"Our 175 / 350 kW chargers need a large number of cable ducts to feed them. It takes a lot of careful preparation and hard work to construct a new station from scratch in just a couple of weeks. The end result always looks beautiful."

Fastned

The total length of the cable ducts can be up to around 1 km (1,000 meters) per station.

We guess that other stations, like Tesla Supercharging station with 50 stalls, are even many more times bigger.