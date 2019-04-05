In May Audi noted 856 sales of e-tron in the U.S., which is quite significant for the first full month of deliveries (253 sales in April), especially compared to 1,375 Tesla Model X.

As Audi's overall sales volume decreased by 2.2% year-over-year to 18,892, e-tron accounts for a noticeable 4.5% share. By the way, there is no more support from the outgoing plug-in hybrid Audi A3 Sportback e-tron.

We can also note that having an all-new electric model allowed Audi to escape from over a 6% decrease of sales in the past month.

Audi e-tron

At the moment, it's too early to try to estimate sales potential for the e-tron as Audi probably has a big backlog of orders to fulfill around the world, while at the same time is confronted with constrained production capacity.

The German manufacturer says that the e-tron is the right size in the right segment - true mid-size SUV, larger than Q5 and only slightly smaller than the Q8.