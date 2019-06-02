It's a thrilling feeling when you take delivery of your first Tesla. There's that new car smell. The serene silence of having no internal combustion engine. The ultra-smooth acceleration. The addictive torque when you stomp on the accelerator. However, looking at your perfect, new, all-electric machine might leave you feeling a little nervous.

Above: Yes, you can get that 'T' to light up (Image: EVANNEX)

Why? Because no matter how careful you are, a new Tesla might become less-than-perfect with all the typical wear-and-tear that's inflicted after owning any car for some time. Granted, Tesla is always making its cars better with software updates. However, I submit (ahem, I may be a bit biased) that accessories can improve a Tesla more than software updates.

Sure, software updates are free. And yes, software updates can even improve a Tesla's range and performance. But sometimes, sometimes a hardware upgrade (part or accessory) proves helpful. On this subject, some of the best advice surfaces on social media — especially YouTube — as Tesla owners share tips and tricks to improve their cars.

Above: A nod to a few cool Tesla accessories (Source: EVANNEX)

So what can you do to protect your Tesla? Well... actually, quite a lot. Scraping or scuffing your wheels may lower resale value, look messy, or worse. You can avoid this with some careful parking and (just in case) extra rim protection. And while driving, why fumble around with plugging your phone into a hard-to-reach USB port — just lay it down on a wireless Qi charger.

Can a Tesla suffer from seasonal affective disorder? Sure. With summer around the corner, your car should stay cool with sunshades. Come winter, all-weather floor mats can defend against snow, sleet, and mud that might mess up your Tesla's floor. Regardless of the season, a car cover can protect against the elements.

Above: Elon's Musk air freshener (Image: EVANNEX)

Want to bring your dog on the next Tesla road trip? A rear seat pet cover can help protect your vegan leather. Then again, a software update, like Dog Mode, can protect your pet. Okay. So maybe software updates are better. Then again, software can't replicate that new car smell. For that you'll need an air freshener, Elon's Musk, to make your car smell like the world's hardest working billionaire.