The European plug-in car market continues to expand, reaching in April sales of 37,111 new cars (up 30% year-over-year) at an average of 2.8% market share.

The market is still driven mostly by BEVs, which increased 70% to roughly 24,000 or two-thirds of the total plug-in volume.

After four months of 2019, sales of plug-in electric cars in Europe stand at over 163,000 and an average market share of 3.0%.

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – April 2019

Most popular models

After the superb result in March, Tesla Model 3 wasn't able to beat Renault ZOE in April, but still remains on top YTD with a huge advantage over the rest.

Interestingly, many BEV models are increasing quickly, while the Nissan LEAF struggles this year to keep 3rd place.

Here are the top 5 for the month:

Sales stats reveal also a decent 1,914 Hyundai Kona Electric sold:

This year, the European plug-in market turns out to be significantly bigger than the U.S.:

Source: EV Sales Blog