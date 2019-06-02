In Europe, the market expands thanks to the collective effort of many models.
The European plug-in car market continues to expand, reaching in April sales of 37,111 new cars (up 30% year-over-year) at an average of 2.8% market share.
The market is still driven mostly by BEVs, which increased 70% to roughly 24,000 or two-thirds of the total plug-in volume.
After four months of 2019, sales of plug-in electric cars in Europe stand at over 163,000 and an average market share of 3.0%.
More sales reports
Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – April 2019
Most popular models
After the superb result in March, Tesla Model 3 wasn't able to beat Renault ZOE in April, but still remains on top YTD with a huge advantage over the rest.
Interestingly, many BEV models are increasing quickly, while the Nissan LEAF struggles this year to keep 3rd place.
Here are the top 5 for the month:
- Renault ZOE - 4,079 (up 64%) and 15,292 YTD
- Tesla Model 3 - 3,738 (new) and 23,322 YTD
- BMW i3 - 2,841 (up 53%) and 11,117 YTD
- Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV - 2,351 (up 89%) and 12,103 YTD
- Nissan LEAF - 2,161 (down 38%) and 12,413 YTD
Sales stats reveal also a decent 1,914 Hyundai Kona Electric sold:
This year, the European plug-in market turns out to be significantly bigger than the U.S.:
Source: EV Sales Blog