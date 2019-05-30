The TeslaCam and Tesla Sentry Mode are one of the most important and useful software features added by Tesla. Both systems keep updating and evolving over time to solve some issues, glitches or to make for easier use on a daily basis.

The latest Now You Know episode presents a new free Android app - TeslaCam / Sentry Reviewer. As the name indicates, the app enables to use the phone to check the recorded footage (both driving or sentry mode).

Tesla Sentry Mode

The author of the app, Snailboat Apps, intends to further develop the app and introduce also a premium version with some additional features

The question is whether at some point in the future Tesla also will launch its own reviewer on the car's main screen, which might be even better.

App description:

"Tesla's Sentry Mode is an amazing feature, but it fills up your USB stick with videos fast if you use it daily! With this app, you can easily manage the storage on your TeslaCam USB drive without having to take it out of your vehicle. Events saved from the TeslaCam built-in dash camera can also be viewed. Just purchase a USB adapter that fits into your device's USB port and accepts the flash drive on Amazon or your local electronics store, plug your drive into your phone or tablet, and you are set! These are often known as OTG adapters. Keep the adapter in your Tesla vehicle and anytime you get in the driver's seat to a notification saying "Sentry: 4 events recorded" you can instantly pop out the thumb drive and look at the videos. Just make sure you hold down the camera icon on your vehicle's screen to ready the USB drive for removal - otherwise you may get some corrupted videos. When you are done reviewing events, plug the USB back into the car and tap the camera icon on the car's display once to restart recording. You'll see the camera icon on your car's screen go from gray to red to indicate that it's recording again. All of the core functionality here is free, but I will be adding a Premium in-app upgrade soon to unlock some bells and whistles and help fund continued app development."

