***UPDATE: The person who originally posted this video on Reddit has created an update saying that the two perpetrators have turned themselves in. Chalk one up for Sentry Mode. The update reads as follows:



"First of all, thank you, everyone, for upvoting and making this post go viral. The video is at 1.1M views and we've had significant coverage on all the local stations and across the internet.

Sacramento PD has posted in various forums (I saw it on FB and Nextdoor) and has been in contact with the owner.

The result is that the individuals turned themselves in (2 or so days after the original post).

As this is an on-going, process - and I am not actually one of the involved parties - there will be no further updates from me."



As you can clearly see from the video, these guys are having a good time keying a Tesla Model 3. The even walk away laughing and then head back to vandalize the car even more. Thanks to Tesla Sentry Mode, the owner has a video of the crime with a clear look at both men.

Unfortunately, there is no footage of a license plate in this video. However, with the two criminals' faces captured so well, it would seem the authorities may be able to track them down. This is especially true since videos like this go viral on social media. With half a million and more people watching and sharing the video, there's bound to be someone who can identify the men.

At any rate, this is just more proof that having a dashcam is almost a necessity these days. The fact that Tesla includes it as standard on all its vehicles, along with a built in security system that relies on multiple cameras with the ability to record, is outstanding.