Tesla fan and YouTuber Andy Slye never had any intention of being an Uber or Lyft driver. Instead, he applied for jobs to drive for the ridesharing companies in order to use some of the footage in his videos. More specifically, Slye picked people up and recorded their reactions to riding in the Tesla Model 3.

We can also look at Slye's plan as a form of EV advocacy. Many people still know very little about electric cars. Picking them up in a Tesla will surely open their eyes and may even be an early step in converting them.

Slye hasn't driven heavily for Uber or Lyft, but he does still pick people up on occasion. Thus far, he's completed just 16 trips for a grand total of 108 miles. This is because he only accepts riders that request premium rides, which are rare but pay more.

Using an EV for ridesharing is a smart choice on many levels. First of all, your only real expense is charging the car, and that's going to cost you less than it would to gas up a traditional car. Also, when it comes to tax time, you'll likely benefit more than you would if you used an ICE vehicle. Slye explains the situation in greater detail.

Check out the video, as well as the written details below.