Bloomberg reports that Tesla is expected to announce prices of the China-made base Tesla Model 3 on Friday, May 31.

The base Model 3 will be produced at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, which allows it to avoid the 15% import tax and catch onto Chinese subsidies for New Energy Vehicles.

Currently, the cheapest Model 3 in China starts at 377,000 yuan (≈$54,542). Bloomberg says that the new price could be 300,000-350,000 yuan (≈$43,400-50,634) before subsidies.

"The company is considering pricing the vehicle between 300,000 yuan ($43,400) and 350,000 yuan before subsidies, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. The final number is still being finalized, one person said."

See also

Tesla Model 3 in China:

Standard Range Plus RWD: 377,000 yuan (≈$54,542)

Long Range RWD: 421,000 yuan (≈$60,908)

Long Range AWD: 463,000 yuan (≈$66,985)

Long Range AWD Performance: 522,000 yuan (≈$75,520)

The pricing announcement could be related to the surprise scheduled for May 31, but as everyone knows the Model 3 produced locally will be cheaper than imported, it's hard to say what the surprise really will be.

Source: Bloomberg, Reuters