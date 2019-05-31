MINI is gearing up for series production of its first all-electric model that will enter the market by the end of this year.

The British brand (part of BMW Group) released an interesting video, which shows the production line at the Oxford, South England plant as well as pre-production camouflaged prototypes of the electric MINI.

There is a big chance that all-electric MINI will quickly become one of the most popular as electrification seems to be a perfect fit for the brand.

