The all-electric MINI will be produced alongside conventional versions in Oxford, England
MINI is gearing up for series production of its first all-electric model that will enter the market by the end of this year.
The British brand (part of BMW Group) released an interesting video, which shows the production line at the Oxford, South England plant as well as pre-production camouflaged prototypes of the electric MINI.
There is a big chance that all-electric MINI will quickly become one of the most popular as electrification seems to be a perfect fit for the brand.
BMW/MINI news
What we know and what is expected:
- expected name Cooper S E
- unveiling scheduled for 2019
- production in Oxford, South England probably from November 2019
- based on the Mini three-door hatchback and UKL1 platform adapted to accommodate batteries and electric drivetrain
- range is expected to be up to around 200 miles (320 km)
- electric motor probably 135 kW (from BMW i3S)