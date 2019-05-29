On July 9, Hyundai will expand availability of Kona Electric to India, where Kona will become the first small crossover/SUV BEV on the market.

The starting price is expected to be Rs 25 lakh (some $36,000), which probably does not bode well for much success, but it could be an important first step.

By the way, India will get the all-electric MG ZS EV too, which was earlier announced for the British market.

The two - Kona Electric and MG ZE EV - are expected to fight a battle.

Source: zigwheels.com