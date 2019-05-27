What better way to start out your Memorial Day holiday than with some fun, racing coverage? After yesterday's Indy 500, many people have racing on the brain.

Just when we thought Tesla had pushed the envelope about as far as it could, updates make its cars better in more ways than one. Recent upgrades to the Model S and Model X are not in the way of a traditional design refresh, nor are they related to convenience or safety tech.

Instead, Tesla has worked to increase the vehicles' range and performance through a drivetrain redesign. The refresh also improves the cars' efficiency and charging time.

Our good friend Alex Guberman from E for Electric headed out to the track to watch Tesla owner Eli Burton test out one of the first refreshed Model S Performance vehicles (formerly Model S P100D with Ludicrous Mode). Needless to say, Burton sets a new quarter-mile record with the car.

The new time comes in at 10.61 seconds. To watch the race and hear from Burton, scroll to the 2:30-mark in the video. Then, let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.