So, how does the Tesla Model 3 Performance fare against the iconic BMW M3 and Audi RS4 at the strip?

Carwow takes these three sporty rides out for a drag race, rolling race, and brake test. Interestingly, in this competition, the Model 3 Performance is actually the least expensive vehicle, which is rare.

Related Tesla Racing Coverage:

At any rate, we've seen the Model 3 top the Bimmer before. Still, every car has its pros and cons, and that's clear in the video above. Without spoiling this for you, we can say that the Model 3 proves its power again, however, it doesn't win them all. Check out the video to learn about the results.