We love watching the Tesla Model 3 compete against these legendary German sports cars.
So, how does the Tesla Model 3 Performance fare against the iconic BMW M3 and Audi RS4 at the strip?
Carwow takes these three sporty rides out for a drag race, rolling race, and brake test. Interestingly, in this competition, the Model 3 Performance is actually the least expensive vehicle, which is rare.
At any rate, we've seen the Model 3 top the Bimmer before. Still, every car has its pros and cons, and that's clear in the video above. Without spoiling this for you, we can say that the Model 3 proves its power again, however, it doesn't win them all. Check out the video to learn about the results.
The Tesla Model 3 is the electric car on everybody's lips in 2019. Sure it looks stylish and has one of the most futuristic interiors around, but does any of that matter once it hits the track? Of course not! The question is, does it have what it takes to go head-to-head with two of the most popular performance cars around - the BMW M3 and Audi RS4! There’s only one way to find out… Let’s race!